Christmas 1944: Trailer for 'The Battle of the Bulge: Wunderland' Film

September 19, 2018
The Battle of the Bulge: Wunderland Trailer

"Listen up fellas! Orders are in - we're moving back to the front." Cinedigm is releasing this new WWII film on VOD next month, so here's the trailer for The Battle of the Bulge: Wunderland. This independently produced WWII film is based on a true events, taking place on Christmas 1944 in Germany. Army Lt. Robert Cappa and his platoon of 2nd Infantry Division soldiers have been ordered to hold a vital road junction against the first stages of an attacking German Army in the epic Battle of the War known as "The Battle of the Bulge." The film stars its writer/director, Steven Luke (or Luke Schuetzle), as Lt. Cappa, plus Tom Berenger, Mikeal Burgin, Aaron Courteau, Casey Sill, Cody Fleury, Adam Simon, Apostolos Gliarmis, and Andrew Stecker. This just doesn't look so good, the quality of the filmmaking is terrible.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Steven Luke's The Battle of the Bulge: Wunderland, from YouTube:

The Battle of the Bulge: Wunderland Poster

Christmas 1944, The Germans make one final push against the attacking allied armies in the West. Lt. Robert Cappa and his platoon of 2nd Infantry Division soldiers have been ordered to hold a vital road junction against the German aggressors. Cappa and his men must find their faith and strength to stand against their enemy in the epic fight known as "The Battle of The Bulge" - the last major German offensive campaign on the Western Front. The Battle of the Bulge: Wunderland, originally titled just Wunderland, is directed by American filmmaker Luke Schuetzle (aka Steven Luke), making his feature directorial debut after working for years as a producer. The script is also written by Luke Schuetzle. Cinedigm will release The Battle of the Bulge: Wunderland in direct-to-VOD starting October 2nd this fall. Who wants to see this?

