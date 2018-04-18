Christopher Plummer in Official Trailer for Road Trip Film 'Boundaries'

"Who are these people?" Sony Pictures Classics has released an official trailer for an amusing road trip film titled Boundaries, from writer/director Shana Feste. It just premiered at the SXSW Film Festival, and stars Christopher Plummer as Jack. The story follows Laura and her son Henry who are forced to drive Jack, her "estranged, pot-dealing, carefree father", across the country after he is kicked out of his nursing home. The film's cast includes Vera Farmiga as Laura, Lewis MacDougall as Henry, plus Christopher Lloyd, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Kristen Schaal, Bobby Cannavale, Peter Fonda, and Dolly Wells. I don't recall hearing much about this during the festival, but it does look like a fun road trip film. Always up for another kooky performance from Plummer, plus Vera Farmiga is always enjoyable to watch. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Shana Feste's Boundaries, direct from YouTube:

Laura (Vera Farmiga) is a single mother living in Seattle, who has a constant need to put others and animals before her. When her estranged, criminally-minded father Jack (Christopher Plummer) is kicked out of his retirement home, Laura agrees to drive him down the coast to live with her sister JoJo (Kristen Schaal) in LA. Along for the ride is her bright but troubled son Henry, and also an assortment of animal charity cases. Without telling Laura, Jack convinces Henry to help him sell off his copious supply of marijuana at every stop of their journey, resulting in unexpected reunions with old friends and family. Boundaries is both written and directed by American filmmaker Shana Feste, director of the films The Greatest, Country Strong, and Endless Love previously. This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Sony Classics will release Feste's Boundaries in select theaters starting June 22nd this summer.