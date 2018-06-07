Claire Foy as Lisbeth in First Trailer for 'The Girl in the Spider's Web'

"Are you not Lisbeth Salander - the righter of wrongs?" Sony has debuted the first official trailer for the latest film in David Fincher's English-language version of The Girl in the Dragon Tattoo series, continuing with the sequel The Girl in the Spider's Web. However, they went back to the drawing board and re-cast Lisbeth Salander and found a new director, Uruguayan filmmaker Fede Alvarez (of the Evil Dead remake), to steer this ship. The Girl in the Spider's Web stars Claire Foy as the new Lisbeth, hacker extraordinaire, and Swedish actor Sverrir Gudnason as her cohort Mikael Blomkvist. The film's full cast includes Sylvia Hoeks, Lakeith Stanfield, Stephen Merchant, Vicky Krieps, Cameron Britton, and Claes Bang from The Square. This doesn't look so bad, which is a relief. Even though Fincher has stepped away and it doesn't have the same feel, it still looks very cool. The brutal opening scene will definitely get your attention.

Here's the first official trailers for Fede Alvarez's The Girl in the Spider's Web, from YouTube:

Young computer hacker Lisbeth Salander and journalist Mikael Blomkvist find themselves caught in a web of spies, cybercriminals and corrupt government officials. Lisbeth Salander, the cult figure and title character of the acclaimed Millennium book series created by Stieg Larsson, will return to the screen in The Girl in the Spider’s Web, a first-time adaptation of the recent global bestseller. The Girl in the Spider's Web is directed by Uruguayan filmmaker Fede Alvarez, director of the films Evil Dead and Don't Breathe previously, as well as a number of shorts. The screenplay is written by Fede Alvarez, Jay Basu, and Steven Knight. Adapted from the book of the same name written by David Lagercrantz, the sequel to Stieg Larsson's original Dragon Tattoo book series. Sony Pictures will release Fede Alvarez's The Girl in the Spider's Web in theaters everywhere starting on November 9th, 2018 later this fall. First impression? How does it look?