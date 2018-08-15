Cobie Smulders Goes to College in Trailer for Indie Film 'Alright Now'

MOVIE TRAILERS

"There are some good things that came out of the 90s…" Gravitas Ventures has released an official trailer for an indie drama titled Alright Now, formerly titled Songbird. This just premiered at the Edinburgh Film Festival and will be hitting theaters + VOD next month, not too long of a wait to watch. Completely improvised and directed by Jamie Adams (Black Mountain Poets), Alright Now is a feel-good comedy about love, life and the search for new beginnings. Cobie Smulders stars as a 90s rock star who enrolls in a local college after her band falls apart. The full cast includes Richard Elis and Jessica Hynes, with Griffin Dunne, Noel Clarke, Holli Dempsey, and Mandeep Dhillon. I dig the super casual, mumblecore feel to this film. Seems like this has some charm and wisdom to offer, might be a good watch sometime. Check it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jamie Adams' Alright Now, direct from YouTube:

Alright Now Poster

Sonbird Poster

Alright Now follows Joanne (Cobie Smulders) a rock musician who drunkenly enrolls in college after she breaks up with her boyfriend and her band falls apart. Convinced she will give the youngsters a run for their money, Joanne is shocked to discover that no one knows who she is and they could care less about her rock star past. Alright Now is both written and directed by English filmmaker Jamie Adams, director of the films Benny & Jolene, A Wonderful Christmas Time, Black Mountain Poets, and Wild Honey Pie previously. This just premiered at the Edinburgh Film Festival in the summer. Gravitas Ventures will release Adams' Alright Now in select theaters + on VOD starting September 7th next month. Anyone interested?

