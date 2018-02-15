Come With Me & Enjoy Another Exciting Trailer for 'Ready Player One'

"I just came here to escape, but I found something much bigger than myself." Warner Bros has revealed one more exciting trailer for Steven Spielberg's adaptation of Ready Player One, the epic sci-fi adventure into the virtual world of Oasis. We've already seen two excellent trailers so far, but this one really takes the cake, probably the best of anything we've seen yet. I'm so ready for this movie, bring on the nostalgia overkill! Young actor Tye Sheridan stars as Wade Watts, known in the Oasis gaming world as "Parzival". The full cast includes Mark Rylance as the game's creator, Halliday, as well as T.J. Miller, Ben Mendelsohn, Simon Pegg, Olivia Cooke, Lena Waithe, Letitia Wright, and Kae Alexander. Along with this new trailer, there's a killer new poster to see. It's an homage to posters from the 80s and it's pretty much perfect.

Here's the third official trailer (+ poster) for Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One, from WB's YouTube:

When the creator of an MMO called the Oasis dies, he releases a video in which he challenges all Oasis users to find his Easter Egg, which will give the finder his fortune. Wade Watts finds the first clue and starts a race for the Egg. Ready Player One is directed by the one-and-only Steven Spielberg, of Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, the Indiana Jones movies, E.T., Empire of the Sun, Hook, the Jurassic Park movies, Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan, A.I., Minority Report, War of the Worlds, Munich, War Horse, Lincoln, Bridge of Spies, and The BFG previously. The screenplay is written by Zak Penn, Eric Eason, and Ernie Cline; based on the novel of the same name by Ernie Cline. Warner Bros opens Spielberg's Ready Player One in theaters everywhere starting March 30th next month. Who's excited to see this soon?