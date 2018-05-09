Daniel Doheny in First Trailer for Teen Comedy Film 'Alex Strangelove'

"I'm over it Dell, this whole thing - sex, love - I'm out." Netflix has debuted a trailer for a teen comedy titled Alex Strangelove, the latest feature from director Craig Johnson (of The Skeleton Twins and Wilson previously). This quirky sexual awakening story is about a high school senior named Alex Truelove, played by newcomer Daniel Doheny (from Adventures in Public School), who has a "wonderful girlfriend" named Claire. Things get complicated when he meets Elliot, a "handsome and charming gay kid from the other side of town", and this "unwittingly sends Alex on a roller-coaster journey of sexual exploration, kicking off a hilarious and moving adventure of love, sex and friendship in our liberated and confusing modern times." The full cast includes Antonio Marziale, William Ragsdale, Joanna Adler, Isabella Amara, Ayden Mayeri, and Madeline Weinstein. This looks fresh and fun, all about the challenges of modern sexuality.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Craig Johnson's Alex Strangelove, direct from YouTube:

Alex Strangelove tells the story of Alex Truelove (Daniel Doheny), a well-rounded high school senior with a wonderful girlfriend Claire (Madeline Weinstein) and a bright future ahead of him -- and with plans to achieve his last teenage milestone by losing his virginity. But things get complicated when he meets Elliot (Antonio Marziale), a handsome and charming gay kid from the other side of town, who unwittingly sends Alex on a rollercoaster journey of sexual identity, kicking off a hilarious and moving exploration of love, sex and friendship in our liberated and confusing modern times. Alex Strangelove is both written and directed by American filmmaker Craig Johnson, of the films True Adolescents, The Skeleton Twins, and Wilson from last year previously. This premiered at the San Francisco Film Festival earlier this year. Netflix will release Alex Strangelove streaming exclusively starting June 8th this summer. Who wants to see this?