MOVIE TRAILERS

Danny McBride in 'Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home' Trailer

by
January 19, 2018
Source: YouTube

Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home

"It's time to live up to the family name." Wait, what? Is this real? It can't be, this has to be a joke. A trailer has debuted online for a supposed sequel to the classic Australian comedy Crocodile Dundee, released in 1986 starring Paul Hogan. Everyone knows this one, right? This new film is titled Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home and stars Danny McBride as the new Dundee. Apparently he's the son of the original Dundee? Named Brian Dundee. And he's returning home? This movie appeared out of nowhere and there's no official information available anywhere yet - except for an article from People magazine and an official website with sparse details. Which makes me wonder if this is some elaborate hoax for a new comedy series or TV show or movie or something else that Danny McBride is involved in. My guess is this might be a viral Australia tourism kind of thing, but the trailer is weirdly amusing and worth wathcing below anyway.

Here's the first trailer for Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home, direct from YouTube:

Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home

Crocodile Dundee is back. Well, actually, he’s missing in the Outback. And the only person who might be able to find him is the loudmouthed American son no one knew he had. Introducing Danny McBride as Brian Dundee. The son of a legend is forced to channel his Aussie roots as he embarks on the ultimate adventure down under. We don't know who directed Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home because no other information is available. Visit the official website for a few more details on the movie. "Crocodile Dundee is a film that has stood the test of time," Paul Hogan tells People. "It was a defining moment in my life and one of my proudest accomplishments. Throughout the past few years, I’ve been thinking about how to bring Dundee to a new generation. I’m excited to introduce the new Crocodile Dundee to the world and look forward to sharing more news about those involved very soon." More info is on its way soon. Thoughts?

Find more posts: To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK