Dave Bautista in Teaser for 'Final Score' Action Movie Set in a Stadium

June 22, 2018
"It's all about to kick off." Sky Cinema has debuted an official teaser trailer for an action film titled Final Score, from British director Scott Mann (Down Amongst the Dead Men, The Tournament, and Heist). This film seems like kind of a remake of Sudden Death (even with the same kind of cheesy title), that actual film from the 90s with Jean Claude Van-Damme where they take over a hockey arena. But this time it's a football stadium in England. Which is why this teaser is being released during the World Cup. Only one man can save all the footballs fans - and he is Drax. Er, sorry. Dave Bautista stars in this, along with Pierce Brosnan, Ray Stevenson, Martyn Ford, Ralph Brown, Alexandra Dinu, and Lucy Gaskell. This actually doesn't look bad, though I know it's just a teaser. I kind of want to see this, hopefully it's not so bad.

A group of heavily armed criminals take control of a stadium packed with 35,000 football fans. Ex-soldier Michael Knox (Dave Bautista) is forced to use skills from his military background and everything at his disposal to save the spectators, including the life of a fallen comrade’s daughter. Final Score is directed by British filmmaker Scott Mann, of the films Down Amongst the Dead Men, The Tournament, and Heist previously, and some TV work as well. The screenplay is written by Jonathan Frank, David T. Lynch, and Keith Lynch. This British action film is set to be released by Sky Cinema streaming and in select UK theaters starting September 7th this fall. No US release date has been set yet. Anyone interested in watching this?

