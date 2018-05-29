Discover the Books in Fincher's 'Zodiac' with This 'Reading List' Video

Need to add some books to your summer reading list? Looking for some good reading recommendations you haven't already heard about? Start here. You'll find plenty of great inspiration. Fellow cinephile and friend of the site H Nelson Tracey, who also writes for the site Cinemacy, has created another new video essay breaking down and examining all of the books shown and objects and films referenced in a film. This time he profiles David Fincher's Zodiac, praised by many critics as Fincher's best film. This extensive featurette examines and features each & every book and magazine shown in Zodiac, you'll find plenty that catches your eye when you watch. Nelson also made one of these videos for Matt Ross' Captain Fantastic last year, and this one is another fascinating literary breakdown following his excellent work last year. Watch in full below.

Thanks to Nelson for tipping me off that this video was ready. For more info and a full list of references, visit YouTube and click "Show More". I love the way this video is put together - with the footage side-by-side to the book or pop culture object. It's cool that he even includes toys and drawings and posters an drinks and films referenced and everything. I want these kind of Reading List breakdowns for more movies - they're awesome (you can watch the one for Captain Fantastic here). And if this doesn't inspire you to get out to your local book store (or hop on Amazon) and buy some of these, then what's the point of art anyway? But seriously, I love how one kind of art references another and back and forth, and everything is connected. Fincher, especially, is a meticulous filmmaker and it seems he intentionally includes these books and films.