Dope Second Trailer for Fest Favorite 'Mid90s' Directed by Jonah Hill

"Straight-outta-the-gate masterpiece." Now that is some hype. A24 has debuted the second official trailer for the indie festival hit Mid90s, which is actually the feature directorial debut of Oscar nominated actor Jonah Hill. The coming-of-age film is both written and directed by Jonah Hill, and is about a 13-year-old kid living in Los Angeles in the 90s, who spends his summer navigating between his troubled home life and a rambunctious group of new friends that he meets at a skate shop. Sunny Suljic (from The Killing of a Sacred Deer) stars as Stevie, and the cast includes Katherine Waterston, Jerrod Carmichael, Alexa Demie, Jax Malcolm, and Lucas Hedges. This received some rave reviews out of TIFF, as seen quoted in this trailer. From what I've heard, this really is one of the best indie films of the year. Looking forward to it.

Here's the second official trailer for Jonah Hill's Mid90s, direct from A24's YouTube:

