Dwayne Johnson Tries to Save Everyone in 'Skyscraper' Big Game Spot

"Not many people know what they'd die for…" Universal has aired a first look at the gnarly action movie Skyscraper as a Super Bowl TV spot, with a full trailer coming soon. Skyscraper stars Dwayne Johnson as former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Sawyer, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. When a fire breaks out on a big tower in China, he's framed for it, and finds himself on the run while trying to save his family trapped inside the skyscraper. That's a crazy plot, totally absurd but obviously designed as pure summer movie entertainment. The cast includes Pablo Schreiber, Neve Campbell, Roland Møller, Kevin Rankin, Byron Mann, Chin Han, Paul McGillion, and Adrian Holmes. As much as I expected this to look awful, it doesn't look so bad. Full trailer drops later tonight. Check this out.

Here's the Super Bowl TV spot (+ poster) for Rawson Marshall Thurber's Skyscraper, from YouTube:

Dwayne Johnson leads the cast of Legendary's Skyscraper as former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Sawyer, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building… above the fire line. Skyscraper is both written and directed by American filmmaker Rawson Marshall Thurber, director of the films Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, The Mysteries of Pittsburgh, We're the Millers, and Central Intelligence previously. Universal will be releasing Legendary's Skyscraper in theaters everywhere starting on July 13th this summer. First impression? Who's interested?