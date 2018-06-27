MOVIE TRAILERS

Eerie Trailer for Horror 'Our House' Directed by Anthony Scott Burns

by
June 27, 2018
Source: YouTube

Our House Trailer

"What makes you so sure you're interacting with your parents?" IFC Midnight has debuted a trailer for an indie sci-fi horror film titled Our House, the feature debut of filmmaker Anthony Scott Burns, a former visual effects artist now getting into directing. Our House is about a young genius who accidentally invents a device in hopes of bringing back the spirits of loved ones. But it also brings back things far worse. This is a cool concept and I like seeing how they play with the idea, and just how freaky it gets once they get into the horror side. The film stars Thomas Mann, Percy Hynes White, Nicola Peltz, and Kate Moyer. This looks quite good, I'm curious about it. The scares aren't overly cheesy and the sci-fi twist seems interesting.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Anthony Scott Burns' Our House, direct from YouTube:

Our House Horror

Our House Horror

A machine that can bring back dead loved ones seems like a great idea — until you unleash the wrong spirits. A young genius accidentally invents a device that amplifies the paranormal activity within his family's house, possibly bringing back the spirits of loved ones, and unleashing things far worse. Our House is directed by Canadian filmmaker Anthony Scott Burns, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films and a segment of Holidays previously. He has also worked as a visual effects artist. The screenplay is written by Nathan Parker, based on the 2010 film Ghost From the Machine. IFC Midnight will release Our House in select theaters + on VOD starting July 27th this summer. Is anyone interested?

Find more posts: Horror, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK