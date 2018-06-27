Eerie Trailer for Horror 'Our House' Directed by Anthony Scott Burns

"What makes you so sure you're interacting with your parents?" IFC Midnight has debuted a trailer for an indie sci-fi horror film titled Our House, the feature debut of filmmaker Anthony Scott Burns, a former visual effects artist now getting into directing. Our House is about a young genius who accidentally invents a device in hopes of bringing back the spirits of loved ones. But it also brings back things far worse. This is a cool concept and I like seeing how they play with the idea, and just how freaky it gets once they get into the horror side. The film stars Thomas Mann, Percy Hynes White, Nicola Peltz, and Kate Moyer. This looks quite good, I'm curious about it. The scares aren't overly cheesy and the sci-fi twist seems interesting.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Anthony Scott Burns' Our House, direct from YouTube:

A machine that can bring back dead loved ones seems like a great idea — until you unleash the wrong spirits. A young genius accidentally invents a device that amplifies the paranormal activity within his family's house, possibly bringing back the spirits of loved ones, and unleashing things far worse. Our House is directed by Canadian filmmaker Anthony Scott Burns, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films and a segment of Holidays previously. He has also worked as a visual effects artist. The screenplay is written by Nathan Parker, based on the 2010 film Ghost From the Machine. IFC Midnight will release Our House in select theaters + on VOD starting July 27th this summer. Is anyone interested?