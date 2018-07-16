Elle Fanning in French Teaser Trailer for Mélanie Laurent's 'Galveston'

"Are you going to kill me?" "No." The Jokers distribution out of France has debuted the first teaser trailer for an indie film titled Galveston, the latest feature directed by French actress Mélanie Laurent (The Adopted, Breathe). This originally premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, which makes sense considering it's set in/around Texas and it's also Laurent's first American film. Ben Foster stars as Roy, a man on the run after a violent encounter with his boss. He picks up a prostitute named Raquel, played by Elle Fanning, and decides to take her with him as he tries to escape to Galveston, Texas. The cast includes Lili Reinhart, María Valverde, Beau Bridges, Robert Aramayo, and Adepero Oduye. This really looks like a very dark, intense, moody action-thriller more than a drama, with some slick cinematography.

Here's the French teaser trailer (+ French poster) for Mélanie Laurent's Galveston, direct from YouTube:

After a violent encounter with his boss' men, Roy finds a prostitute and sees something in her frightened, defiant eyes that prompts a fateful decision. He takes her with him as he flees to Galveston, an action as ill-advised as it is inescapable. Galveston is directed by the talented French actress-filmmaker Mélanie Laurent, her fourth feature after directing The Adopted, Breathe, and Diving previously. The screenplay is written by Mélanie Laurent and Nic Pizzolatto, based on Pizzolatto's novel of the same name. The film first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. The Jokers will release Laurent's Galveston in French cinemas this October. No other US release date has been set yet. Stay tuned for updates. First impression?