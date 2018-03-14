Elsie Fisher Stars in First Trailer for Bo Burnham's Debut 'Eighth Grade'

"Okay, so growing up can be a little scary… and weird." A24 has revealed the first official trailer for Bo Burnham's first film Eighth Grade, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year to quite a few rave reviews. The film stars young actress Elsie Fisher as an eighth grader teen dealing with issues of personality and identity as she finishes her last week in middle school. It's a fascinating portrait of modern youth and how mentally exhausting it is to go to public school. The cast includes Josh Hamilton as her dad, plus Emily Robinson, Missy Yager, Greg Crowe, Daniel Zolghadri, Jake Ryan, Imani Lewis, and Deborah Unger. This a really wonderful trailer for an excellent gem of a film, don't miss this.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Bo Burnham's Eighth Grade, direct from A24's YouTube:

Bilge Ebiri's review at Sundance describes the film as "a low-key triumph of acting, writing, and directing."

Thirteen-year-old Kayla (Elsie Fisher) endures the tidal wave of contemporary suburban adolescence as she makes her way through the last week of middle school—the end of her thus far disastrous eighth grade year—before she begins high school. Eighth Grade is both written and directed by American comedian-musician-filmmaker Bo Burnham, making his feature directorial debut, after directing a few TV specials previously. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. A24 will release Burnham's Eighth Grade in select theaters starting July 13th later this summer. First impression? Who's interested?