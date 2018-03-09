Elvire Emanuelle Takes on Boys' Wrestling in Trailer for 'First Match'

"This is her fight." Netflix has debuted the official trailer for an indie drama titled First Match, which is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival this month. This is the feature directorial debut of Olivia Newman, adapting her own 2010 short film after going through the Sundance Director's Lab. First Match stars Elvire Emanuelle as a determined teenage girl from Brooklyn who decides to join an all boys' wrestling team at her high school, causing more trouble than she may be prepared to handle. Also starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Colman Domingo, Jharrel Jerome, & Jared Kemp. This looks great! Really, really great. The footage looks emotional yet raw and real, powerful yet still heartwarming, I'm looking forward to this.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Olivia Newman's First Match, direct from YouTube:

Hardened by years in foster care, a teenage girl named Monique (Elvire Emanuelle) from Brooklyn's Brownsville neighborhood decides that joining the all-boys' wrestling team is the only way back to her estranged father. First Match is both written and directed by filmmaker Olivia Newman, making her feature directorial debut after completing the Sundance Directors Lab and making a few shorts previously. From producers Chanelle Elaine, Veronica Nickel and Bryan Unkeless, based on Newman's 2010 short. The film is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival this month. Netflix will then release Newman's First Match streaming exclusively starting on March 30th, just after the festival. What do you think? Who's into this?