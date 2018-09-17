Emily Blunt in Magical Full Trailer for Disney's 'Mary Poppins Returns'

"I was flying the kite and it got caught in a nanny!" Disney has revealed the whimsical, lovely full-length trailer for the new Mary Poppins Returns movie, starring Emily Blunt as a young Mary Poppins. Set in Depression-era London, a now-grown Jane & Michael Banks, along with their three children, are visited by the enigmatic Mary Poppins. Through her unique magical skills, and with the aid of her friend Jack, played by Lin-Manuel Miranda, she helps the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. The cast includes Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, along with Julie Walters as the Banks' housekeeper Ellen. The film also introduces three new Banks’ kids which are played by Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh, and Joel Dawson. It's wonderful to see them embracing the 2D animation + live-action mix from the original, and going all out with those scenes. This is going to be huge when it opens.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Rob Marshall's Mary Poppins Returns, on Disney's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Disney's Mary Poppins Returns here, to see the original intro.

Mary Poppins Returns stars: Emily Blunt as the practically-perfect nanny with unique magical skills who can turn any task into an unforgettable, fantastic adventure; Lin-Manuel Miranda as her friend Jack, an optimistic street lamplighter who helps bring light—and life—to the streets of London. Angela Lansbury appears as the Balloon Lady, a treasured character from the PL Travers books and Dick Van Dyke is Mr. Dawes Jr., the retired chairman of the bank now run by Colin Firth's character. Mary Poppins Returns is directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Rob Marshall, director of Chicago, Memoirs of a Geisha, Nine, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Into the Woods previously. The screenplay is written by David Magee, based on the books written by P.L. Travers. Disney releases Mary Poppins Returns in theaters everywhere starting on December 19th later this year, just in time for the Holidays. How does that look?