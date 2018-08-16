Emily Ratajkowski & Spencer Boldman in 80s Romance 'Cruise' Trailer

"We are having a summer fling." Vertical Entertainment has debuted an official trailer for an indie romance Cruise, the latest feature directed by screenwriter Robert D. Siegel (of The Wrestler and The Founder; who also directed Big Fan in 2009). Set in the 1980s in the Northeast, Cruise is about a young Italian-American from the "wrong side of the tracks" who falls for a nice Jewish girl from Long Island during one summer. The film stars as Emily Ratajkowski as Jessica, and Spencer Boldman as Gio, along with Kathrine Narducci, Sebastian Maniscalco, Noah Robbins, Gino Cafarelli, Jen Cohn, Lucas Salvagno, Al Linea, and Quinn Meyers. This has pumpin' music and so much slickness to it, total trip back to the 80s.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Robert D. Siegel's Cruise, direct from YouTube:

It's the Summer of '87, and Gio (Spencer Boldman), an Italian kid from Queens, has little on his mind but cars and girls. Gio thinks he's got it all figured out until he meets Jessica (Emily Ratajkowski), a nice Jewish girl from Long Island who likes to go undercover for illicit thrills on the wrong side of the tracks. An affectionate look at the youth culture of a bygone era, Cruise celebrates the joys of muscle cars, Motorola pagers and endless summer nights. Cruise is written and directed by American writer-filmmaker Robert D. Siegel, directing his second feature after making Big Fan, who's also the screenwriter behind The Onion Movie, The Wrestler, Big Fan, Turbo, and The Founder. The film hasn't shown at any festivals or otherwise yet. No official release date is set, expected to open later this year. Stay tuned. First impression?