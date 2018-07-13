Emma Roberts & Hayden Christensen in Trailer for Comedy 'Little Italy'

"Little Italy is not big enough for me and you!" Lionsgate has debuted the first official trailer for a cheesy romantic comedy titled Little Italy, the latest from veteran filmmaker Donald Petrie (Grumpy Old Men, Ri¢hie Ri¢h, Miss Congeniality, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Just My Luck). This film has such a cheesy concept, the kind that makes you roll your eyes it's just so awful. Here's what Little Italy (yeah, even the title is so bad) is about: a young couple must navigate a blossoming romance, amidst a war between their families' competing pizza restaurants. Emma Roberts and Hayden Christensen star, along with Alyssa Milano, Danny Aiello, and Andrea Martin. This definitely looks as terrible as it sounds, complete with cliche rain scenes, a cook off (of course), scooter riding, and more ridiculousness. Avoid this film at all costs.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Donald Petrie's Little Italy, direct from YouTube:

A delicious new comedy topped with passion, playfulness, and pepperoni. Former childhood pals Leo (Hayden Christensen) and Nikki (Emma Roberts) are attracted to each other as adults—but will their feuding parents' rival pizzerias put a chill on their sizzling romance? Little Italy is directed by American filmmaker Donald Petrie, director of the films Mystic Pizza, Opportunity Knocks, Grumpy Old Men, The Favor, Ri¢hie Ri¢h, The Associate, My Favorite Martian, Miss Congeniality, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Welcome to Mooseport, Just My Luck, My Life in Ruins, and Atlantic Gold previously. The screenplay is written by Steve Galluccio and Vinay Virmani. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or otherwise. Lionsgate will release Petrie's Little Italy in select theaters + on VOD starting on September 21st this fall.