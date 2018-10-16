MOVIE TRAILERS

Emma Roberts & Michael Angarano in Fun Trailer for 'In a Relationship'

October 16, 2018
"I'm not ready to settle down." Vertical Entertainment has released the first trailer for an indie drama titled In a Relationship, the feature directorial debut of filmmaker and NYU graduate Sam Boyd. Long-term couple Owen & Hallie are breaking up (or maybe not?). Just as their relationship reaches a turning point, Matt & Willa embark on a romance of their own. The film stars Emma Roberts & Michael Angarano as the leads, with Patrick Gibson & Dree Hemingway as the new couple. "Boyd's multi-character romantic dramedy adroitly juxtaposes two relationships at the opposite stages of their lifespan as the foursome haphazardly traverses the uncharted territory of 20-something millennial love over the course of a summer in Los Angeles." Also starring Jay Ellis, Greta Lee, Janet Montgomery, & Andre Hyland. See below.

Owen & Hallie (Michael Angarano & Emma Roberts) spent the first half of their twenties together, and now they’re hitting a wall. Just as they decide to take a break, their friends Matt & Willa (Patrick Gibson & Dree Hemingway) embark on an unexpected romance of their own. The two couples' fates intertwine over the course of a single summer. In a Relationship is both written and directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Sam Boyd, making his feature directorial debut after making a number of short films previously. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Vertical Entertainment will release Sam Boyd's In a Relationship in select theaters + on VOD starting November 9th this fall. Anyone want to catch this film?

