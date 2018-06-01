Emma Thompson in First Trailer for Court Drama 'The Children Act'

"My Lady, they're ready for you." eOne UK has revealed the first official trailer for a court drama titled The Children Act, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. The film's title is a reference to a particular law in England: "When a court determines any question with respect to the upbringing of a child, the child's welfare shall be the court's paramount consideration." The film stars Emma Thompson as an eminent high court judge, who is asked to rule on the case of Adam, a brilliant young boy who is refusing a life-saving blood transfusion on religious grounds. The cast includes Fionn Whitehead, Stanley Tucci, Ben Chaplin, Jason Watkins, Rosie Cavaliero, and Nikki Amuka-Bird. This looks like a compelling film that deals with a complex issue, not only about ethics and law, but humanity and survival and life itself.

Here's the first official UK trailer (+ poster) for Richard Eyre's The Children Act, direct from YouTube:

Fiona Maye is an eminent high court judge presiding over ethically complex cases. As the demands of her job cause her marriage to Jack to reach tipping point, Fiona is asked to rule on the case of Adam, a brilliant young boy who is refusing a life-saving blood transfusion on religious grounds. With her private life in turmoil, Fiona finds herself drawn into the case, taking the unorthodox step of halting proceedings in order to visit Adam in hospital. As the two form a profound connection and powerful emotions come to light, Fiona’s judgement is put to the test with momentous consequences as she must ultimately decide whether Adam lives or dies. The Children Act is directed by British filmmaker Richard Eyre, of the films The Ploughman's Lunch, Singleton's Pluck, Loose Connections, Iris, Stage Beauty, Notes on a Scandal, and The Other Man previously. The screenplay is written by Ian McEwan. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. eOne UK will release Eyre's The Children Act in UK cinemas starting in August, but no US release (from A24) has been announced yet. Stay tuned for more. First impression? Who's interested?