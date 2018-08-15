Emotional Trailer for Pelican Rescue Movie 'Storm Boy' from Australia

"Sometimes you've gotta do what you know is right, even if they're gonna hate you for it." Sony Pictures Australia has debuted the first full trailer for Storm Boy, a "beautiful and contemporary retelling of Colin Thiele’s classic Australian tale." The story is about a boy who grew up on uninhabited coastline of Southern Australia, where he rescues and raises an orphaned pelican, named Mr. Percival. This is yet another one of those stories told from adulthood looking back at childhood. "Their remarkable adventures and very special bond has a profound effect on all their lives." Starring Geoffrey Rush, Jai Courtney, Trevor Jamieson, Morgana Davies, and introducing Finn Little as "Storm Boy". This tale was adapted once before into a film in 1976, but I don't think it connected with many audiences outside of Australia. Now we have another cinematic take on this and it looks like an inspiring, heartwarming adventure for the whole world to enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Shawn Seet's Storm Boy movie, direct from YouTube:

Based on the beloved book, "Storm Boy" is a highly emotional tale of a young boy growing up on the beautiful but uninhabited coastline of Southern Australia who unexpectedly rescues and then raises three orphaned pelicans. When he forms a close bond with them, he finds himself at odds with his fisherman father and his life takes a new and unexpected turn. Storm Boy is directed by Australian filmmaker Shawn Seet, making his second feature film after Two Fists, One Heart previously, as well as lots of TV directing work. The screenplay is written by Justin Monjo; adapted from Colin Thiele's novel of the same name first published in 1964. Sony Pictures Worldwide will release Seet's Storm Boy in Australia in January 2019, but no other final release dates have been set yet. Stay tuned for updates. First impression? Who's into this?