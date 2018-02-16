Epic Final IMAX Trailer for Steven S. DeKnight's 'Pacific Rim: Uprising'

"That's what I'm talking about!" Nothing can prepare you for how much CGI this trailer has! Universal has released a final IMAX exclusive trailer for the sci-fi sequel Pacific Rim: Uprising, the action packed kaiju vs giant robots movie. Guillermo del Toro produced and help write the story, Steven S. DeKnight (of TV work) is directing. This sequel picks up after the first movie, following John Boyega as Jake Pentecost, the son of Idris Elba's character Stacker Pentecost. The movie's ensemble cast includes Adria Arjona, Scott Eastwood, Tian Jing, Charlie Day, Burn Gorman, Rinko Kikuchi, Dustin Clare, Levi Meaden, Daniel Feuerriegel, Karan Brar, and Jin Zhang. This trailer is packed with some crazy epic footage of the kaiju vs robots battles, but I'm honestly not that excited to see it. A bit too much CGI. What about you?

Here's the final IMAX trailer (+ poster) for Steven S. DeKnight's Pacific Rim: Uprising, on YouTube:

Set seven years after the events of the first film, the US Military forces are continuing with the Jaeger Project in order to keep protecting the Earth from the dangerous Kaijus. A young, mild mannered construction worker of The Wall (John Boyega) decides to join the forces of the Jaeger Project and takes the now destroyed Gypsy Danger and a new partner (Scott Eastwood) in order to battle the Kaijus which continue to threaten our world and our existence. Pacific Rim: Uprising is directed by filmmaker Steven S. DeKnight, making his feature directorial debut after directing a few episodes of "Smallville", "Dollhouse", and "Daredevil" previously. The screenplay is by Emily Carmichael, Steven S. DeKnight, T.S. Nowlin, and Kira Snyder; based on a story by Guillermo del Toro. Legendary + Universal will release Pacific Rim: Uprising in theaters everywhere starting March 23rd coming up soon. Who's excited to watch this?