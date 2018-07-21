Epic First Trailer for Mike Dougherty's 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'

"Love live the King." He's back!! Warner Bros has debuted the first official full-length trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters, following its premiere inside of Hall H at Comic-Con in San Diego. This sequel to Gareth Edwards's Godzilla reboot from 2014 is directed by Michael Dougherty (Trick 'r Treat, Krampus), and looking even more epic as Godzilla must battle other massive monsters, including Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. And yes we get a very quick glimpse at him in this. Dougherty's Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown (from "Stranger Things") plus Bradley Whitford, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Kyle Chandler, Charles Dance, Zhang Ziyi, Thomas Middleditch, with Ken Watanabe. So far, so good! This actually looks amazing - I love the Clair De Lune music, it looks so massive and spectacular and thrilling, oh my goodness.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Mike Dougherty's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, on YouTube:

The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's very existence hanging in the balance. Godzilla: King of the Monsters is directed by American filmmaker Michael Dougherty, director of Trick 'r Treat and Krampus previously, and screenwriter on the early X-Men movies. The screenplay is written by Max Borenstein, Zach Shields, and Michael Dougherty. Warner Bros will release Godzilla: King of the Monsters in theaters everywhere starting May 31st, 2019 next summer. First impression? Excited?