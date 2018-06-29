MOVIE TRAILERS

Ethan Hawke & Rose Byrne in Official Trailer for Comedy 'Juliet, Naked'

June 29, 2018
"Do you think there's any way back for me?" Roadside Attractions has released the first trailer for an indie comedy titled Juliet, Naked, adapted from Nick Hornby's novel of the same name. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, but feels much more like a mainstream comedy than an indie flick. Rose Byrne stars in this film as a woman in a relationship with a chummy guy, played by Chris O'Dowd, who is obsessed with one particular band. When their relationship falls apart, the band's lead musician re-appears after 25 years and connects with Byrne, who falls into a relationship with him, making things extra awkward with her ex. Ethan Hawke stars as the musician who is tired of attention, and the supporting cast includes Megan Dodds, Jimmy O. Yang, Lily Newmark, and Azhy Robertson. It's a sweet little film, basically a comedy about "life's second chances", but it didn't win me over at Sundance. Still worth a watch.

Annie (Rose Byrne) is stuck in a long-term relationship with Duncan (Chris O'Dowd) – an obsessive fan of obscure rocker Tucker Crowe (Ethan Hawke). When the acoustic demo of Tucker’s hit record from 25 years ago surfaces, its release leads to a life-changing encounter with the elusive rocker himself. Juliet, Naked is directed by American filmmaker Jesse Peretz, of the films First Love Last Rites, The Château, The Ex, Our Idiot Brother previously; as well as some TV work including HBO's "Girls" and Netflix's "Glow". The screenplay is written by Phil Alden Robinson and Evgenia Peretz, adapted from Nick Hornby's novel of the same name. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Roadside will release Peretz's Juliet, Naked in select theaters starting on August 17th late this summer. Who's interested in this?

