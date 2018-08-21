Eve Hewson & Avan Jogia in Official Trailer for Romance 'Paper Year'

"You ever feel like sometimes everything is just… hard." The Orchard has debuted the official trailer for an emotional, indie romantic drama titled Paper Year, from first-time filmmaker Rebecca Addelman, a TV writer making a leap into feature films. The title is a reference to the first year of marriage between two young lovers. Both still in their early twenties, the newlywed couple face the challenges of growing up head-on, together and individually, as they stumble through maturation into adulthood during the first year of marriage. Eve Hewson and Avan Jogia star, along with Hamish Linklater, Andie MacDowell, and Andrew Markowiak. This looks super cliche but adorable, as all of these young romance films usually do.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Rebecca Addelman's Paper Year, direct from YouTube:

Franny (Eve Hewson) and Dan (Avan Jogia) are fresh-faced, 22-year old newlyweds playing house and juggling new jobs in Los Angeles. When Franny falls for a coworker, they face the challenges of growing up together. Paper Year is both written and directed by American filmmaker Rebecca Addelman, a TV writer (for "China, IL", "New Girl") making her feature directorial debut after one short film previously. This first premiered at the Calgary Underground Film Festival this year. The Orchard will release Addelman's Paper Year direct-to-VOD starting on September 11th coming up soon. First impression? Who's curious?