Ewan McGregor & Léa Seydoux in New Trailer for Sci-Fi Romance 'Zoe'

"I wonder all the time if you think about me…" Amazon has debuted an official trailer for an intriguing sci-fi romance film titled Zoe, the latest film from filmmaker Drake Doremus (Like Crazy, Breathe In, Equals, Newness). This is about two people at a research lab who are designing technology to "improve and perfect romantic relationships", but things go even further than they thought possible with a synthetic romance bot. Ewan McGregor stars, with Léa Seydoux playing the titular Zoe, and a cast including Rashida Jones, Theo James, Matthew Gray Gubler, Miranda Otto, Christina Aguilera, and Helen Johns. I really enjoy seeing Doremus play with love and how it all works, exploring it in unique and philosophical ways. He's also great with visuals and intimate shots, but I'm curious if the rest of the film is as good as this looks.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Drake Doremus' Zoe, direct from YouTube:

Two colleagues at a revolutionary research lab design new technology to improve and perfect romantic relationships. As their work progresses, their discoveries become even more profound. Zoe is directed by American indie filmmaker Drake Doremus, director of the films Moonpie, Spooner, Douchebag, Like Crazy, Breathe In, Equals, and Newness previously. The screenplay is written by Richard Greenberg (One Fall). This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Amazon Studios will release Doremus' Zoe in select theaters + on VOD starting July 20th this summer. First impression? Who wants to see this?