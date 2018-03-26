Exarchopoulos & Schoenaerts in US Trailer for 'Racer and the Jailbird'

"We know the risks. But it keeps us alive." Super LTD has debuted a new US trailer for Belgian romantic crime drama Racer and the Jailbird, from Belgian director Michaël R. Roskam, of Bullhead and The Drop. This premiered at the Toronto and Venice Film Festivals last year under the title Le Fidèle in French, which just means The Faithful. Racer and the Jailbird stars Matthias Schoenaerts (from Bullhead, Rust and Bone, Red Sparrow) and Adèle Exarchopoulos (from Blue is the Warmest Color), along with Eric De Staercke, Jean-Benoît Ugeux, Nabil Missoumi, Thomas Coumans, and Nathalie Van Tongelen. This is described as a "breathlessly stylish and sexy crime epic" that is "set against an electrifying backdrop of high-speed racing and high-stakes heists." It looks very good, and I like the way they handle the subtitles.

Here's the new US trailer (+ new poster) for Michaël R. Roskam's Racer and the Jailbird, on YouTube:

As a member of a notorious Brussels gang renowned for their expertly-executed robberies, Gigi (frequent Roskam collaborator Matthias Schoenaerts), tends to his front, a luxury automobile import-export business, in his downtime. Sparks fly when he meets glamorous and affluent race car drive Bibi (Adèle Exarchopoulos), and despite their wildly different backgrounds, the pair fall instantly and tragically in love. While Gigi attempts to break away from his illicit history, two things stand in the couple’s way to a happy life together: an unrelenting mob hungry for another heist, and the cops that are closing in on them. Racer and the Jailbird, originally Le Fidèle in French, is directed by Belgian filmmaker Michaël R. Roskam, of the films Bullhead and The Drop previously. The screenplay is by Thomas Bidegain, Noé Debré, and Michaël R. Roskam. This first premiered at the Toronto and Venice Film Festivals last fall. Super LTD will open Roskam's Racer and the Jailbird in select US theaters starting on May 4th coming up soon.