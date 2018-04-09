Exciting Wakanda 'Chant' Official TV Spot for 'Avengers: Infinity War'

"The end is near…" "We're going to need some help." Holy crap! Disney has released a new extended 60-second TV spot for Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War, which opens in just a few more weeks. This TV spot is the most epic look at this movie yet, with so much happening in just 60 seconds of footage. If you're not pumped for this yet, this should get you excited. Infinity War stars everyone in the Marvel movies: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Elizabeth Olsen, Tessa Thompson, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner, Sebastian Stan, Chris Evans, Cobie Smulders, Paul Rudd, Chadwick Boseman, Dave Bautista, Gwyneth Paltrow, Paul Bettany, and Josh Brolin as Thanos. Who's going to live? Who's going to die? By the end of this month we'll know what will happen. Bring it on.

Here's the "Chant" TV spot for the Russo Bros' Avengers: Infinity War, direct from Marvel's YouTube:

And here's another IMAX poster (with Easter Eggs) for the Russo Bros' Avengers: Infinity War, via Twitter:

You can see the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War here, the Super Bowl trailer or full second trailer.

Avengers: Infinity War is a continuation of the Avengers series from Marvel Studios, bringing all of the superheroes together in one epic battle. No plot details have been revealed yet, but it is apparently based on the Infinity War six-issue comic book series published by Marvel Comics in 1992, involving Thanos finally getting ahold of the Infinity Gauntlet made up of six Soul Gems. Infinity War was originally announced as Part 1 and Part 2, but has since been condensed to just one movie. Kevin Feige promises Thanos will show us why he is the biggest, the baddest, the best and most frightening villain the Avengers have ever faced. The movie is being directed by the Russo Brothers (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Civil War). Disney will release Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War in theaters starting April 27th to kick off the summer. You in?