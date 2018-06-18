Exclusive: Full Trailer for 'Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel' Doc

"For Team Israel, it's a chance for the underdog to get a crack at the big dog." We are proud to exclusively debut the official trailer for an award-winning documentary titled Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel, made by filmmakers Seth Kramer, Daniel A. Miller, and Jeremy Newberger. This uplifting, moving, intimate sports documentary tells the inspiring story of a team of nice Jewish baseball players who take on the world. Some of them are actual players from the MLB who join the national team to compete. After years of defeat, Team Israel is finally ranked among the world's best in 2017, eligible to compete in the prestigious international tournament - the World Baseball Classic. The film won Best Documentary at a few Jewish Film Festivals this year, and is ready for release this August. My favorite part about their team is the "Mensch on the Bench" mascot, and the final bit from the end of this trailer. Perfect answer. Watch the full trailer below.

Exclusive trailer (+ poster) for documentary Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel, from YouTube:

A stirring story of sports, patriotism and personal growth, Heading Home charts the underdog journey of Israel's national baseball team competing for the first time in the World Baseball Classic. After years of defeat, Team Israel is finally ranked among the world's best in 2017, eligible to compete in the prestigious international tournament. Their line-up included several Jewish American Major League players―Ike Davis, Josh Zeid and ex-Braves catcher Ryan Lavarnway―most with a tenuous relationship to Judaism, let alone having ever set foot in Israel. Their odyssey takes them from Tel Aviv and Jerusalem where they are greeted as heroes, to Seoul where they must debunk their has-been, wannabe reputations. With their Mensch on the Bench mascot by their side, the team laughs, cries, and does much soul-searching, discovering the pride of representing Israel on the world stage. Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel is co-directed by filmmakers Seth Kramer, Daniel A. Miller, and Jeremy Newberger. This premiered at the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival earlier this year, and played at a few other festivals. Menemsha Films will release Heading Home in select theaters starting in August. For more info, visit their Facebook or website.