Exhilarating Second Trailer for Chazelle's 'First Man' with Ryan Gosling

"What are the chances you're not coming back?" Universal has just launched the second official trialer for Damien Chazelle's highly anticipated new film, titled First Man, an intimate look at the life of astronaut Neil Armstrong leading up to his voyage on Apollo 11 and his first steps on the Moon in July of 1969. This follows the exclusive IMAX preview shown in theaters in front of Mission: Impossible this weekend. Ryan Gosling (from Chazelle's La La Land) stars as Armstrong, and the full cast includes Claire Foy as his wife Janet, with Pablo Schreiber, Kyle Chandler, Ciarán Hinds, Ethan Embry, Jason Clarke, Brian d'Arcy James, Corey Stoll, Christopher Abbott, Patrick Fugit, Shea Whigham, and Lukas Haas. The film features sequences shot on IMAX cameras, as well as scenes shot on film, mixing different camera styles. This just premiered at the Venice Film Festival to rave reviews - get ready for something remarkable.

Here's the second official trailer (+ new poster) for Damien Chazelle's First Man, direct from YouTube:

Watch the first official trailer for Damien Chazelle's First Man here, to see more footage from this movie.

A look at the life of the astronaut, Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling), and the legendary space mission that led him to become the first man to walk on the Moon on July 20th, 1969. First Man is both written and directed by Oscar-winning American filmmaker Damien Chazelle, director of the films Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench, Whiplash, and La La Land previously. The screenplay is written by Josh Singer (The Fifth Estate, Spotlight, The Post), based on an earlier screenplay by Nicole Perlman. Adapted from James R. Hansen's book "First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong". This film is expected to premiere at a few film festivals in the fall first - stay tuned. Universal will then release Damien Chazelle's First Man in theaters everywhere starting October 12th later this year. Who's going to watch this in theaters? How does it look?