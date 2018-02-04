Extended TV Spot for Alex Garland's Latest Sci-Fi Movie 'Annihilation'

"It's expanding, threatening everything." Paramount has released an extended TV spot for the Super Bowl weekend, to continue to hype up the release of this sci-fi adaptation. Alex Garland's Annihilation arrives in theaters next month, and they've been teasing this with more and more footage in featurettes and trailers. Annihilation stars Natalie Portman as a biologist who travels with a group into a special place known as "Area X" where the laws of nature don't apply. Adapted from Jeff VanderMeer's popular novel. This also stars as outstanding cast: Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny, Oscar Isaac, Benedict Wong, Sonoya Mizuno, and David Gyasi. The final line in this about "it's not destroying" is a pretty slick reveal. I'm so ready to see this already, just counting down the days until it's out.

Here's the latest extended TV spot for Alex Garland's Annihilation, direct from Paramount's YouTube:

Nice billboard for Annihilation in LA. If only this was playing in cinemas in Europe… Pretty please, @Netflix! Sigh. @AnnihilationMov pic.twitter.com/vytheYjGMm — Alex Billington (@firstshowing) February 2, 2018

A biologist (Natalie Portman) signs up for a dangerous, secret expedition where the laws of nature don't apply. Annihilation is directed by acclaimed English writer/filmmaker Alex Garland, director of the film Ex Machina previously, and writer of the scripts for The Beach, 28 Days Later, Sunshine, Never Let Me Go, and Dredd. The screenplay is also written by Alex Garland, adapted from Jeff VanderMeer’s best-selling Southern Reach Trilogy. Paramount will release Alex Garland's Annihilation in theaters everywhere starting February 23rd coming up soon. It will also be released by Netflix worldwide. Who's still ready to see this?