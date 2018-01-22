Latest TV Spot for Video Game Movie 'Rampage' with Dwayne Johnson

"Is it me, or is he considerably bigger?" With the big games this weekend, Warner Bros revealed a new TV spot for Rampage, the live-action version of the 80's video game about apes and monsters destroying city buildings. It's just a 60-second spot but it contains a bit of new footage not seen in the first trailer for this. From the director of San Andreas and Incarnate, Rampage follows a primatologist named Davis Okoye, played by Dwayne Johnson, who shares a bond with the big white ape George. Suddenly something weird causes him to start growing. Also starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Malin Akerman, Joe Manganiello, Naomie Harris, Marley Shelton, Jake Lacy, Breanne Hill, Jack Quaid, Joey Thurmond, and P.J. Byrne. This reminds me of Pacific Rim, but it doesn't look very good, though maybe it will be fun. Maybe?

Here's the latest extended TV spot for Brad Peyton's Rampage, direct from YouTube (via TMB):

You can watch the first official trailer for Peyton's Rampage here, to see even more footage from this.

Primatologist Davis Okoye (played by Dwayne Johnson) shares an unshakable bond with George, the extraordinarily intelligent gorilla who has been in his care since birth. But a rogue genetic experiment gone awry transforms this gentle ape into a raging monster. As these newly created monsters tear across North America, destroying everything in their path, Okoye teams with a discredited genetic engineer to secure an antidote, fighting his way through an ever-changing battlefield, not only to halt a global catastrophe but to save the fearsome creature that was once his friend. Rampage is directed by American filmmaker Brad Peyton, of Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, San Andreas, and Incarnate previously. The screenplay is written by Ryan Engle, Carlton Cuse, and Ryan Condal. Warner Bros will release Rampage in theaters everywhere starting April 20th soon. Who's down?