Festival Teaser for Alex Ross Perry's New Film 'Her Smell' from TIFF

"Your honor, is it a crime in this country to prefer the witching hour?" The first festival teaser is available for the new Alex Ross Perry film, titled Her Smell. This just premiered at the Toronto Film Festival over the weekend, and it will also screen at the New York Film Festival next month. Elisabeth Moss (who also starred in Alex Ross Perry's films Queen of Earth and Listen Up Philip) plays a self-destructive punk rocker named Becky Something who struggles with sobriety while trying to recapture the creative inspiration that led her band to success. The impressive cast includes Cara Delevingne, Dan Stevens, Agyness Deyn, Gayle Rankin, Ashley Benson, Dylan Gelula, Amber Heard, Eric Stoltz, with Virginia Madsen. This teaser gives us a look at how wild & crazy Moss is in this, for those who might be curious. Take a look.

Here's the festival teaser trailer (+ TIFF poster) for Alex Ross Perry's Her Smell, direct from YouTube:

Description from TIFF: "All hail the tale of Becky Something, the brilliant and brash frontwoman for the '90s rock band Something She. Becky is foul-mouthed, nihilistic, and incredibly talented. Mother of one, bandmate to two, and friend to none, Becky is at the height of her career and the top of the party game — with only one direction to go." Her Smell is both written and directed by American indie filmmaker Alex Ross Perry, director of the films Impolex, The Color Wheel, Listen Up Philip, Queen of Earth, and Golden Exits previously. This just premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, and will also play at the New York Film Festival next. No other official release date has been set - stay tuned for updates. First impression? Anyone?