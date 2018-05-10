Festival Trailer for Doc 'Breaking Habits' About Nuns Who Grow Weed

"They are in the business of helping people in pain." Wait, what? Nuns who grow weed? Get out of here. Deadline has debuted a trailer for a new documentary that is being shopped at the Cannes market this week. Titled Breaking Habits, the new film from Robert Ryan is a feature documentary about a group of women who started a medical marijuana growing business in California. These are really real nuns, per se, but they operate under the guise of nuns at a convent/farm called "Sisters of the Valley" taking names like "Sister Kate" in order to run their business and safely grow their weed. Of course, she has also "faced a number of challenges over the years including run-ins with the county sheriff and black-market thieves playing a role as well as threats from local drug cartels and the California state Bureau of Medical Cannabis Regulation." Say no more, I'm already way into this, and I want to see it as soon as I can. This trailer is just about perfect.

Here's the first festival trailer for Robert Ryan's documentary Breaking Habits, from YouTube:

Original description on Deadline: "Rob Ryan's film, about a Californian sorority of a different kind, follows Christine Meeusen, a corporate exec-turned-cannabis-farmer who found her calling in medicinal marijuana. It tells how Meeusen, betrayed by a bigamist husband after 17 years, fled penniless with her three young children and discovered the lucrative business of cannabis farming. She adopted the persona of a nun called Sister Kate and founded Sisters of the Valley, a business that makes and sells medicinal cannabis products." Breaking Habits is directed by British filmmaker Robert Ryan, making his first feature documentary after a few TV docs previously. This film is currently being sold at the Cannes marketplace, and doesn't have any official distribution confirmed yet. Stay tuned for more updates. What do you think? Who wants to see this?