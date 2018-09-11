First Trailer for Indie Western Horror 'The Wind' Premiering at TIFF

"I don't suspect God has much business out here." An official festival trailer has arrived for a western horror film titled The Wind, which just premiered at the Toronto Film Festival this weekend in the Midnight Madness category. The supernatural thriller is set in the western frontier of the late 1800s, following a plains-woman driven mad by the harshness and isolation of the untamed land. Starring Caitlin Gerard, Julia Goldani Telles, Ashley Zukerman, Miles Anderson, and Dylan McTee. Described by TIFF as a "nightmarish yet empathetic exploration of domestic solitude, skilfully conjuring — in bone-chilling visual and sonic strokes — an indescribable spectre that seems to emanate from the abysses of the night itself." Oh my. How's that for a pitch? The reviews have been good so far, it looks like a horror film to keep an eye on.

Here's the first festival trailer (+ poster) for Emma Tammi's The Wind, direct from YouTube:

Description from TIFF: "Unravelling across a series of flashbacks that propel us towards the devastating aftermath of violence that opens the film and beyond, the story assumes the perspective of Elizabeth Macklin (Caitlin Gerard), a settler of the 1800s who has accompanied her husband in his effort to cultivate a desolate stretch of the American Western frontier." The Wind is directed by American filmmaker Emma Tammi, making her feature directorial debut after co-directing a documentary and producing a few other doc films previously. The screenplay is written by Teresa Sutherland. This is premiering at the Toronto Film Festival in the Midnight Madness category, and will likely play at a few other genre festivals. The film is still searching for a distributor, so no other release dates have been announced yet. First impression? Thoughts?