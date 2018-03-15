Final 'Dreamer' Trailer for Spielberg's Sci-Fi Epic 'Ready Player One'

"What part of your past as you trying to escape, Halliday?" Warner Bros has released one final trailer for Steven Spielberg's adaptation of Ernie Cline's book Ready Player One, hitting theaters at the end of this month. This nostalgia-packed, sci-fi action epic just premiered at the SXSW Film Festival over the weekend, and tickets are available to buy now if you want to get them early. If you're planning to see this, you should know what to expect, a super-nerdy movie filled with references and throwbacks, which is the entire point of it. Young actor Tye Sheridan stars as Wade Watts, known in the Oasis gaming world as "Parzival". The full cast includes Mark Rylance as Oasis creator, James Halliday, as well as T.J. Miller, Ben Mendelsohn, Simon Pegg, Olivia Cooke, Lena Waithe, Letitia Wright, and Kae Alexander. I'm honestly still very excited to see this movie, and I plan to be there opening night to catch it on the big screen. What about you?

Here's the final "Dreamer" trailer (+ posters) for Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One, from YouTube:

You can watch the teaser trailer for Ready Player One here, the second full trailer + Spielberg featurette.

From Joi Childs' initial review on SlashFilm from the SXSW premiere: "The stellar visuals carry this film beyond its simple script and its simple ideas, making it a fun adventure.. it's a wonderful piece of escapism."

When the creator of an MMO called the Oasis dies, he releases a video in which he challenges all Oasis users to find his Easter Egg, which will give the finder his fortune. Wade Watts finds the first clue and starts a race for the Egg. Ready Player One is directed by the one-and-only Steven Spielberg, of Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, the Indiana Jones movies, E.T., Empire of the Sun, Hook, the Jurassic Park movies, Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan, A.I., Minority Report, War of the Worlds, Munich, War Horse, Lincoln, Bridge of Spies, and The BFG previously. The screenplay is written by Zak Penn, Eric Eason, and Ernie Cline; based on the novel of the same name by Ernie Cline. Warner Bros opens Spielberg's Ready Player One in theaters everywhere starting March 29th later this month. Who's excited to see this?