Final Red Band Trailer for Shane Black's 'The Predator' Touches Down

"My big boys a hunter - brought his dogs with him." 20th Century Fox has debuted one final, extra bloody red band trailer for The Predator, a new take on the Predator sci-fi action franchise, this time directed by Shane Black (of Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Iron Man 3, The Nice Guys). The ensemble cast of this R-rated action movie is lead by Jacob Tremblay, who "accidentally triggers" their return to Earth again, along with Sterling K. Brown, Yvonne Strahovski, Olivia Munn, Lochlyn Munro, Thomas Jane, Boyd Holbrook, Jake Busey, Keegan-Michael Key, Niall Matter, Trevante Rhodes (from Moonlight), plus Edward James Olmos. This is premiering at the Toronto Film Festival at Midnight in a few weeks, and hits theaters soon after - tickets are available now. They have dogs! Gnarly. I'm so ready to see this film.

Here's the brutal final red band trailer for Shane Black's The Predator, direct from Fox's YouTube:

You can watch the first teaser for Shane Black's The Predator here, or the second, full-length trailer.

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home. Now, the universe's most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race. The Predator is directed by American filmmaker Shane Black, director of the films Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Iron Man 3, and The Nice Guys previously; as well as a talented screenwriter. The screenplay is written by Fred Dekker (who directed The Monster Squad, Night of the Creeps) and Shane Black. Fox will release The Predator in theaters everywhere starting September 14th this fall. Thoughts? Looking better?