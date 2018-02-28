Final Red Band US Trailer for Armando Iannucci's 'The Death of Stalin'

"No man, no problem." IFC Films released one last red band trailer for the US release of The Death of Stalin, satirist Armando Iannucci's latest film about Russian politics. We've seen plenty of trailers for this already, for the UK release and the US release too, but one more can't hurt. Based on Fabien Nury's graphic novel, the film is about Russian dictator Joseph Stalin's last days and the disorganized chaos of the regime after his death in 1953 and 30 years of iron-fisted rule. Adrian McLoughlin plays Stalin, with an amazing ensemble: Rupert Friend, Steve Buscemi, Olga Kurylenko, Jason Isaacs, Andrea Riseborough, Jeffrey Tambor, Paddy Considine, Michael Palin, and Jonathan Aris. This most recently played at the Sundance Film Festival as well. If you enjoy Iannucci's dry political humor, this film is definitely for you.

Here's the final red band trailer for Armando Iannucci's The Death of Stalin, originally from Vulture:

In the days following Stalin’s collapse, his core team of ministers tussle for control; some want positive change in the Soviet Union, others have more sinister motives. Their one common trait? They’re all just desperately trying to remain alive. The Death of Stalin is directed by acclaimed Scottish satirist/filmmaker Armando Iannucci, of the film In the Loop previously, as well as work on "I'm Alan Partridge", "The Thick of It" and "Veep". The screenplay is written by Armando Iannucci, David Schneider, and Ian Martin; adapted from Fabien Nury's graphic novel. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival this year, and will likely hit a few other festivals. The Death of Stalin already opened in UK cinemas on October 20th. IFC will then open The Death of Stalin in select US theaters starting on March 9th, 2018. Still interested?