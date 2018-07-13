Final 'Terror' Trailer for Computer Horror Film 'Unfriended: Dark Web'

"The most evil film Blumhouse has ever made." Now that's a killer quote. Universal has debuted a second & final trailer for horror sequel Unfriended: Dark Web, produced by Blumhouse, the follow-up to the screen horror movie Unfriended from 2014. The film unfolds in real-time on computer screens, following a guy and his friends who discover something on his new computer. He "discovers that the previous owner is not only watching him, but will also do anything to get it back." The cast includes Betty Gabriel, Andrew Lees, Colin Woodell, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Connor Del Rio, Chelsea Alden, Savira Windyani, and Stephanie Nogueras. This whole concept still seems way too gimmicky for horror, can't say I'm into this at all. But it might play well with horror fans waiting for something terrifying this summer. Watch out.

Here's the second & final trailer (+ poster) for Stephen Susco's Unfriended: Dark Web, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Blumhouse's Unfriended: Dark Web here, for more footage.

When a 20-something finds a cache of hidden files on his new laptop, he and his friends are unwittingly thrust into the depths of the dark web. They soon discover someone has been watching their every move and will go to unimaginable lengths to protect the dark web. Blumhouse's Unfriended: Dark Web is directed by American filmmaker Stephen Susco, a veteran horror screenwriter (of The Grudge 1 & 2, Red, Texas Chainsaw 3D) making his feature directorial debut. The screenplay is also written by Stephen Susco, from a treatment by Nelson Greaves. This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Universal will release Susco's Unfriended: Dark Web in theaters everywhere starting July 20th this summer. You in?