Final Trailer for Crazy Action Comedy 'Gringo' Starring David Oyelowo

"Somebody's going down!" Amazon Studios & STX Entertainment have debuted a final trailer for the dark comedy Gringo, the latest film directed by Nash Edgerton, brother of Joel Edgerton (who also appears in this film). Gringo hits theaters in March, for those who want to check it out. The film is about an obedient businessman who takes a trip into Mexico for his drug company, but everything goes crazy once he's there. David Oyelowo stars, with a cast including Charlize Theron, Joel Edgerton, Amanda Seyfried, Yul Vazquez, Thandie Newton, and Sharlto Copley. You can see some of the twists and the setup with the bosses and weird things going on in this trailer. This looks totally crazy, potentially good, potentially bad, but hopefully with some wacky moments with Oyelowo and whatever else. I kind of want to see this. Maybe?

Here's the final official trailer (+ poster) for Nash Edgerton's Gringo, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first red band trailer for Gringo here, to see even more footage from this.

An exhilarating mix of dark comedy, white-knuckle action and dramatic intrigue, Gringo joyrides into Mexico, where mild-mannered businessman Harold Soyinka (David Oyelowo) finds himself at the mercy of his back-stabbing business colleagues back home, local drug lords and a morally conflicted black-ops mercenary. Crossing the line from law-abiding citizen to wanted criminal, Harold battles to survive his increasingly dangerous situation in ways that ask: Is he out of his depth - or two steps ahead? Gringo is directed by Australian filmmaker Nash Edgerton, of the film The Square and a number of excellent shorts. The screenplay is written by Anthony Tambakis and Matthew Stone. Amazon Studios & STX Entertainment release Edgerton's Gringo in select theaters starting March 9th next month. Anyone planning to see this?