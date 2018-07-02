Final Trailer for Dwayne Johnson's 'Skyscraper' Summer Action Movie

"So what's the plan?" "Whatever it takes." Universal has released a third & final trailer for the high-rise disaster action movie Skyscraper, which opens in just a few weeks in the middle of July. Skyscraper stars Dwayne Johnson as former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Sawyer, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. When a fire breaks out on a gigantic, state-of-the-art skyscraper tower in China, he's framed for it, and finds himself on the run while trying to save his family trapped inside the burning skyscraper. We've been posting trailers for this already, and each one reveals even scarier action. The cast includes Pablo Schreiber, Neve Campbell, Roland Møller, Kevin Rankin, Byron Mann, Chin Han, Paul McGillion, and Adrian Holmes. I'm not sure why they felt the need to give away an entire scene in this trailer, but at least it's not all the big moments revealed. I'm still down to see this movie.

Here's the third & final trailer (+ new poster) for Rawson Marshall Thurber's Skyscraper, from YouTube:

You can also still watch the first official trailer for Skyscraper here, or the intense second trailer for more.

Dwayne Johnson leads the cast of Legendary's Skyscraper as former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Sawyer, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building… above the fire line. Skyscraper is both written and directed by American filmmaker Rawson Marshall Thurber, director of the films Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, The Mysteries of Pittsburgh, We're the Millers, and Central Intelligence previously. Universal will be releasing Legendary's Skyscraper in theaters everywhere starting on July 13th this month. Who's headed to a theater to see this?