Final Trailer for John Krasinski's Excellent Horror Movie 'A Quiet Place'

"If they hear you, they hunt you." Paramount has revealed one final trailer for the sci-fi horror thriller A Quiet Place, from director John Krasinski, who also stars. This movie opens in theaters at the end of the week and it's an excellent, near-perfect horror thriller (read my full review), I can't recommend it enough. The film is about a family living quietly on a farm, keeping to themselves. Some kind of monsters have taken over the world but they only hunt by sound, so if you stay quiet they can't find you. Emily Blunt also stars, along with kids Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds (who you may recognize as the deaf actress from Wonderstruck). I had a chance to see this recently, and I loved it, really loved it - lives up to the hype yet knows exactly what it is and doesn't try to be more than that. This is definitely worth seeing in the cinema.

Here's the third & final trailer (+ new banner) John Krasinski's A Quiet Place, direct from YouTube:

A family lives an isolated existence in utter silence, for fear of an unknown threat that follows and attacks at any sound. A Quiet Place is directed by American actor-turned-filmmaker John Krasinski, director of the films Brief Interviews with Hideous Men and The Hollars previously. This is his third feature film after two other. The screenplay is written by Scott Beck, John Krasinski, Bryan Woods. This was produced by Andrew Form & Bradley Fuller, along with Michael Bay for his horror production banner Platinum Dunes. Paramount Pictures will open John Krasinski's A Quiet Place in theaters everywhere starting on April 6th coming up. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Who's planning to go see this?