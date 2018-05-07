Final Trailer for Sailing Survival Drama 'Adrift' with Woodley & Claflin

"Come sail with me." STX Entertainment has debuted the second (and labeled as "final") trailer for survival drama Adrift, based on the true story of a sailing couple who barely survive riding through a Category 5 hurricane. We posted the first trailer a few months back, and it looks like a worthwhile survival thriller. Shailene Woodley & Sam Claflin star as Tami Oldham & Richard Sharp, two free-spirits who fall in love and embark on a lengthy journey. The cast includes Jeffrey Thomas, Elizabeth Hawthorne, and Grace Palmer. The film tells of "a young couple's chance encounter" which "leads them first to love, and then on the adventure of a lifetime." With a damaged boat and Richard injured, Tami works to keep them both alive as they wait to be rescued, adrift in the Pacific Ocean. This really does look a bit better than you're likely expecting, more than just about surviving, as the emotional core here seems to be a very major force as well.

Here's the second & final trailer (+ poster) for Baltasar Kormákur's Adrift, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first trailer for Baltasar Kormákur's Adrift here, to see more from this film.

Adrift is based on the inspiring true story of two free spirits whose chance encounter leads them first to love, and then to the adventure of a lifetime. As the two avid sailors set out on a journey across the ocean, Tami Oldham (Woodley) and Richard Sharp (Claflin) couldn't anticipate they would be sailing directly into one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in recorded history. In the aftermath of the storm, Tami awakens to find Richard badly injured and their boat in ruins. With no hope for rescue, Tami must find the strength and determination to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. Adrift is the unforgettable story about the resilience of the human spirit and the transcendent power of love. Adrift is directed by Icelandic filmmaker Baltasar Kormákur, of 101 Reykjavik, The Sea, Jar City, Inhale, Contraband, The Deep, 2 Guns, Everest, and The Oath previously. The script is written by Aaron Kandell, Jordan Kandell, David Branson Smith. STX will release Adrift in theaters starting June 1st this summer. Who's on board?