Final Trailer for Tyler Perry's Film 'Acrimony' Starring Taraji P. Henson

February 9, 2018
"You don't know what he did to me…" Lionsgate has debuted one final trailer for Tyler Perry's new drama titled Acrimony, an infidelity thriller starring Taraji P. Henson. We featured the first trailer for this film last year, about a woman tired of standing by her husband who continues to lie and cheat on her. Lyriq Bent plays her husband, with a cast including Danielle Nicolet, Jazmyn Simon, Tika Sumpter, Jason Vail, and Ptosha Storey. For those wondering, the word acrimony is a noun meaning "bitterness or ill feeling", though this trailer explains this as well. The film is told mostly through flashbacks, with Henson retelling her story of how she first met him and all the abuse she has quietly received over the years, before turning vicious and vengeful. Did she kill him in the end? Maybe, maybe. You'll have to see this to find out.

Here's the final official trailer (+ poster) for Tyler Perry's Acrimony, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

You can also still watch the first official trailer for Tyler Perry's Acrimony here, to see even more footage.

A faithful wife (Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson) tired of standing by her devious husband (Lyriq Bent) is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. Acrimony is the next film written and directed by the prolific, multi-talented filmmaker/actor Tyler Perry, director of Madea's Family Reunion, Why Did I Get Married?, Meet the Browns, The Family That Preys, Madea Goes to Jail, For Colored Girls, Madea's Big Happy Family, Good Deeds, Madea's Witness Protection, A Madea Christmas, The Single Moms Club, as well as Boo! A Madea Halloween (and its sequel out this year) previously. Lionsgate will release Perry's Acrimony in theaters everywhere starting March 30th, 2018 coming up. Anyone interested in watching?

