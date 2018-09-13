Final US Trailer for the Action-Packed Submarine Movie 'Hunter Killer'

"Ship ready! Solution ready! Weapon ready!" "Fire!" Lionsgate has debuted one final official trailer for the upcoming submarine thriller Hunter Killer, a modern day submarine movie about an intense American captain who has to rescue another American sub in distress. Gerard Butler stars as Captain Joe Glass, and the movie's full ensemble cast includes Gary Oldman, Common, Linda Cardellini, Caroline Goodall, Michael Nyqvist, Ryan McPartlin, and Toby Stephens. The main plot involves the captain discovering a secret Russian coup, making this the most important mission of his life in order to maintain world order. This is a short trailer, but it's still packed with action - there's snipers, and missile trucks, and torpedoes, and military boats galore. This is probably going to be bad, but maybe so bad it's good? Only way to find out.

Here's the final US trailer (+ promo image) for Donovan Marsh's Hunter Killer, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the original US trailer for Marsh's Hunter Killer here, or the other official UK trailer.

Deep under the Arctic Ocean, American submarine Captain Joe Glass (Gerard Butler) is on the hunt for a U.S. sub in distress when he discovers a secret Russian coup is in the offing, threatening to dismantle the world order. With crew and country on the line, Captain Glass must now assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to rescue the kidnapped Russian president and sneak through enemy waters to stop WWIII. Hunter Killer is directed by South African filmmaker Donovan Marsh, director of the films Dollar$ + White Pipes, Spud, Spud 2: The Madness Continues, and Avenged previously. The screenplay is written by Jamie Moss and Arne Schmidt, based on the novel by Don Keith & George Wallace. Lionsgate/Summit will release Marsh's Hunter Killer in theaters everywhere starting on October 26th. Anyone? Who's going to see this?