Final US Trailer for Xavier Gens' Antarctic Creature Feature 'Cold Skin'

"We are the invaders… which makes us the enemy." Samuel Goldwyn Films has debuted another official US trailer for the film Cold Skin, a creature feature set in the Arctic, which has been delayed and buried after opening in Spain a few years ago. This is the latest film by French filmmaker Xavier Gens (of Frontier(s) and The Divide) and it already opened in Europe last year, but has been waiting for a US release ever since. Most likely because it just looks so weird. Set on a desolate island in the Antarctic Circle, the film tells of a man living down there as a weather observer who discovers that at night the island is overrun by mysterious creatures. He falls in love with one of them, which complicates things even further. The cast includes David Oakes, Ray Stevenson, and Aura Garrido as Aneris, who plays the creature who gets close to the main character. This film finally opens in the US in September, if you're still curious to see what's really going on.

Here's the final official US trailer (+ two more posters) for Xavier Gens' Cold Skin, direct from YouTube:

You can also watch the other full-length trailer for Xavier Gens' Cold Skin here, or the original teaser here.

On the edge of the Antarctic Circle, a steamship approaches a desolate island. On board is a young man, poised to take the post of weather observer, to live in solitude at the end of the earth. But on shore he finds no trace of the man whom he has been sent to replace, just a deranged castaway who has witnessed a horror he refuses to name. For the next twelve months his entire world will consist of a deserted cabin, trees, rocks, silence and the surrounding sea. Then night begins to fall… Cold Skin is directed by prominent French horror filmmaker Xavier Gens, of the films Frontier(s), Hitman, and The Divide previously. The screenplay is written by Jesús Olmo and Eron Sheean; based on the book by Albert Sánchez Piñol. The film originally opened in Spain late last year after playing at the Sitges Film Festival. Samuel Goldwyn will finally release Gens' Cold Skin in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 7th. Is anyone still interested?