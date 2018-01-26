First Absurd Trailer for Storm Action Movie 'The Hurricane Heist' Hits

"This is gunna be harsh!" Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures has debuted the first official trailer for the most absurd, ridiculous movie of 2018 - The Hurricane Heist. So here's the concept - thieves attempt a massive heist against the U.S. Treasury as a Category 5 hurricane approaches one of its Mint facilities. And this is made by director Rob Cohen, of the infamous Stealth and xXx and Fast and the Furious. Stay away, stay far far away. The cast for The Hurricane Heist includes Maggie Grace as the one and only Treasury Agent who has the code to the vaults, plus Toby Kebbell as a terrified meteorologist (seriously?), as well as Ryan Kwanten, Ralph Ineson, Melissa Bolona, Ben Cross, Jamie Andrew Cutler, and Christian Contreras. Yes, this looks as crazy as it sounds, and not in a good way. I mean, sure, the concept is a little bit cool, but this looks like it's going to be terrible. Why oh why did Kebbell do this movie? Just skip this.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Rob Cohen's The Hurricane Heist, direct from YouTube:

Under the threat of a hurricane, opportunistic criminals infiltrate a US Mint facility to steal $600 million for the ultimate heist. When the hurricane blows up into a lethal Category 5 storm and their well-made plans go awry, they find themselves needing a vault code known only by one Treasury Agent (Maggie Grace), a need that turns murderous. But the agent has picked up an unlikely ally, a meteorologist (Toby Kebbell) terrified of hurricanes but determined to save his estranged brother kidnapped by the thieves. He uses his knowledge of the storm as a weapon to win in this non-stop action thriller ride charged with adrenaline throughout. The Hurricane Heist is directed by infamous American filmmaker Rob Cohen, of DragonHeart, Daylight, The Skulls, Fast and the Furious, xXx, Stealth, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, Alex Cross, and The Boy Next Door previously. The screenplay is written by Jeff Dixon and Scott Windhauser, from a story created by Carlos Davis and Anthony Fingleton. Entertainment Studios MP will release The Hurricane Heist in theaters everywhere on June 15th this summer. Anyone want to see this?