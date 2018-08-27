First Full Trailer for Heineman's 'A Private War' with Rosamund Pike

"Our mission is to speak the truth to power." Aviron Pictures has just released the first full trailer for the journalism drama A Private War, the first feature film made by acclaimed Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker Matthew Heineman (Cartel Land, City of Ghosts). The film stars Rosamund Pike as world renowned war journalist Marie Colvin, iconically identified by an eye-patch she wore after being injured covering a war. She was killed in 2012 in Syria, and the film documents her life and career and experiences leading up to her deciding to go into Syria to cover the Siege of Homs. The cast includes Jamie Dornan, Stanley Tucci, Tom Hollander, Alexandra Moen, Corey Johnson, and Jérémie Laheurte. I've been looking forward to seeing some footage from this, and it definitely looks promising. Colvin is an iconic journalist and it should be incredible to see her story told by Heineman, who has an impressive vérité style.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Matthew Heineman's A Private War, direct from YouTube:

In a world where journalism is under attack, Marie Colvin (Rosamund Pike) is one of the most celebrated war correspondents of our time. Colvin is an utterly fearless and rebellious spirit, driven to the frontlines of conflicts across the globe to give voice to the voiceless, while constantly testing the limits between bravery and bravado. After being hit by a grenade in Sri Lanka, she wears a distinctive eye patch and is still as comfortable sipping martinis with London's elite as she is confronting dictators. Colvin sacrifices loving relationships, and over time, her personal life starts to unravel as the trauma she's witnessed takes its toll. Yet, her mission to show the true cost of war leads her -- along with renowned war photographer Paul Conroy (Jamie Dornan) -- to embark on the most dangerous assignment of their lives in the besieged Syrian city of Homs. A Private War is directed by American filmmaker Matthew Heineman, making his first feature film after directing the docs Our Time, Escape Fire: The Fight to Rescue American Healthcare, Cartel Land, and City of Ghosts previously. The film first will premiere at the London Film Festival. Aviron Pictures will then release Heineman's A Private War in select theaters starting on November 2nd this fall.