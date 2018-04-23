First Full Trailer for Jon M. Chu's 'Crazy Rich Asians' Romantic Comedy

"These people aren't just rich, they're CRAZY rich." Warner Bros has unveiled the first official trailer for a new comedy titled Crazy Rich Asians, the latest film directed by Jon M. Chu (Step Up 2: The Streets, Step Up 3D, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Now You See Me 2), which is actually more of a romantic comedy. The film features an international cast, led by Constance Wu and Henry Golding - making his feature film debut; along with Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, Harry Shum Jr., Ken Jeong, Michelle Yeoh, Sonoya Mizuno, Chris Pang, Jimmy O. Yang, Ronny Chieng, Remi Hii, Nico Santos, and Jing Lusi. The story follows a not-so-rich woman from New York who accompanies her boyfriend to a friend's wedding in Singapore, only to discover his family is extremely wealthy and his mom doesn't like her. This doesn't look as great as I was hoping, but at least it looks entertaining and way smarter than most comedies.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Jon M. Chu's Crazy Rich Asians, direct from WB's YouTube:

Follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu (Wu) as she accompanies her longtime boyfriend, Nick Young (Golding), to his best friend's wedding in Singapore. Excited about visiting Asia for the first time but nervous about meeting Nick's family, Rachel is unprepared to learn that Nick has neglected to mention a few key details about his life. It turns out that he is not only the scion of one of the country's wealthiest families but also one of its most sought-after bachelors. Being on Nick's arm puts a target on Rachel's back, with jealous socialites and, worse, Nick's own disapproving mother (Yeoh) taking aim. And it soon becomes clear that while money can't buy love, it can definitely complicate things. Crazy Rich Asians is directed by American filmmaker Jon M. Chu, of the films Step Up 2: The Streets, The LXD, Step Up 3D, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Jem and the Holograms, and Now You See Me 2 previously. The screenplay is written by Pete Chiarelli, with work by Adele Lim; based on the bestselling novel by Kevin Kwan. Warner Bros will release Crazy Rich Asians in theaters everywhere starting August 17th late this summer. First impression?