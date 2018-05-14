First Full Trailer for Lars von Trier's Latest 'The House That Jack Built'

"The soul belongs to heaven and the body to hell." Get ready… This week at the Cannes Film Festival, controversial Danish director Lars von Trier returns after being banned for 8 years to premiering his latest film, titled The House That Jack Built. The House That Jack Built stars Matt Dillon as the titular Jack, a highly intelligent serial killer. The film follows him for 12 years profiling his murders. Also starring Bruno Ganz, Uma Thurman, Ed Speleers, Siobhan Fallon Hogan, Sofie Gråbøl, Riley Keough, and Yu Ji-tae. The film is described as being about "the idea that life is evil and soulless," and runs a total of 2 hours, 35 minutes, which means we're in for something quite special from von Trier. This trailer gives us a look at a lot of footage from this, and I'm so there for it. This is a very bloody, violent trailer - watch out.

Here's the full trailer (+ new poster) Lars von Trier's The House That Jack Built, direct from Vimeo:

You can still watch the short teaser trailer for The House That Jack Built here, to see the initial tease.

The story follows Jack (Matt Dillon), a highly intelligent serial killer, over the course of 12 years and depicts the murders that truly develop Jack as a serial killer. The House That Jack Built is both written and directed by controversial but acclaimed Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier, director of films including The Element of Crime, Breaking the Waves, Dancer in the Dark, Dogville, Manderlay, The Boss of It All, Antichrist, Melancholia, and Nymphomaniac previously. The film will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival as a last minute addition to the official selection, playing out of competition. No other releases have been set yet, but it's expected to hit theaters later this year. Stay tuned for more updates + reviews. First impression?